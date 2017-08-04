FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cooper Tire & Rubber Q2 earnings per share $0.85
#Auto Manufacturing
August 4, 2017 / 11:21 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Cooper Tire & Rubber Q2 earnings per share $0.85

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Cooper Tire & Rubber Co

* Cooper Tire & Rubber Company reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.85

* Q2 sales $721 million versus i/b/e/s view $767.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly consolidated unit volume decreased 0.5 percent compared with a year ago

* Cooper Tire & Rubber Co - unit volume in u.s. Is expected to be in line with industry for second half of 2017

* Cooper Tire & Rubber Co - for full year 2017, unit volume growth is expected in international segment and in latin america

* Cooper Tire & Rubber Co - capital expenditures are expected to range between $200 and $220 million for year.

* Cooper Tire & Rubber - fy consolidated operating margin is expected to be at high end of co’s previously announced mid-term target of 8 to 10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

