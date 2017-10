BRIEF-COOPER TIRE & RUBBER REPORTS Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.18

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Cooper Tire & Rubber Co:​

* COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 RESULTS; MANAGEMENT UPDATES GUIDANCE

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.18

* Q3 SALES $734 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $787.6 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.85 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍CONSOLIDATED UNIT VOLUME DECREASED 2.0 PERCENT COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR​

* SEES Q4 ‍OPERATING MARGIN BELOW PREVIOUS MID-TERM TARGET OF 8 PERCENT TO 10 PERCENT

* SEES ‍FULL YEAR 2017 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $190 MILLION AND $210 MILLION​

* SEES ‍FY 2017 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN NEAR HIGH END OF PREVIOUS MID-TERM TARGET OF 8 PERCENT TO 10 PERCENT

* SEES MODEST SEQUENTIAL INCREASE IN RAW MATERIAL COSTS​ IN Q4