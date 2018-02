Feb 1 (Reuters) - Corporacion America Airports Sa:

* COPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS S.A. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS SA - ‍PRICING OF ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 28.6 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF COMPANY AT $17.00 PER COMMON SHARE​

* CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS SA - IN IPO CO IS SELLING 11.9 MILLION SHARES AND SELLING SHAREHOLDER IS SELLING 16.7 MILLION SHARES