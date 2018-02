Feb 8 (Reuters) - Corporate Office Properties Trust:

* COPT ESTABLISHES 2018 AND 1Q18 GUIDANCE

* DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN RANGE OF $0.55−$0.65 FOR YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018

* DILUTED FFO PER SHARE IN RANGE OF $1.95−$2.05 FOR YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018

* EPS IN RANGE OF $0.13−$0.15 FOR QUARTER ENDING MARCH 31, 2018

* DILUTED FFO PER SHARE IN RANGE OF $0.48−$0.50 FOR QUARTER ENDING MARCH 31, 2018

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.49 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $2.02 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S