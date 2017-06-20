FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Corazon Gold Corp acquires Nanosphere Health Sciences
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
sports
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 20, 2017 / 2:29 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Corazon Gold Corp acquires Nanosphere Health Sciences

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Corazon Gold Corp

* Nanosphere Health Sciences signs binding merger agreement for 100% acquisition by Corazon Gold Corp.

* Corazon will issue 40 million common shares upon deal closing

* Corazon will issue an additional 19 million shares upon initial commercialization of nanosphere's products

* All common shares issued at a deemed price of $0.50 per common share to existing shareholders of Nanosphere

* Corazon also intends to complete a financing of $7 million CAD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.