Jan 29 (Reuters) - Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc :

* CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH FDA ON PHASE 2B CYSTIC FIBROSIS STUDY DESIGN WITH PULMONARY EXACERBATIONS AS SOLE PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* ‍FDA ALSO AGREED TO INCLUSION OF ADOLESCENTS 12-17 YEARS OF AGE ALONGSIDE ADULTS IN PHASE 2B STUDY​

* ‍FIRST PATIENT EXPECTED TO BE DOSED IN THE QUARTER FOR PHASE 2B CYSTIC FIBROSIS STUDY​