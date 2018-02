BRIEF-Corcept Therapeutics Q4 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.77

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Corcept Therapeutics Inc:

* CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND POSITIVE INTERIM RESULTS OF RELACORILANT PHASE 2 TRIAL

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.77

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 124 PERCENT TO $53.3 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $275 MILLION TO $300 MILLION

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE $159.2 MILLION

* QUARTERLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.19

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.18, REVENUE VIEW $53.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS - ‍ INTERIM RESULTS OF RELACORILANT PHASE 2 TRIAL SHOW NO EVIDENCE OF PROGESTERONE RECEPTOR AFFINITY; NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS​

* ‍ RELACORILANT TRIAL SHOWS STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT, DOSE-DEPENDENT IMPROVEMENTS IN GLUCOSE TOLERANCE , SERUM OSTEOCALCIN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: