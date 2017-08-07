FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Corcept Therapeutics says entered into distribution services agreement with Optime Care to provide specialty pharmacy services to co- SEC Filing
August 7, 2017 / 10:02 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Corcept Therapeutics says entered into distribution services agreement with Optime Care to provide specialty pharmacy services to co- SEC Filing‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Corcept Therapeutics Inc

* Corcept Therapeutics - on Aug 4, co entered into distribution services agreement with Optime Care to provide specialty pharmacy services to co ‍​

* Corcept Therapeutics-under terms of agreement Optime will act as exclusive specialty pharmacy distributor of Korlym in us for term of agreement

* Corcept Therapeutics says ‍initial term of agreement is 5 yrs from effective date of Aug 4, unless earlier terminated pursuant its terms - SEC filing​ Source text: (bit.ly/2hEaM17) Further company coverage:

