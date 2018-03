March 8 (Reuters) - Core Industrial Reit Plc (IPO-COREI.L):

* CORE INDUSTRIAL REIT - UPDATE ON INTENTION TO FLOAT

* CORE INDUSTRIAL REIT - CORE INDUSTRIAL REIT HAS DECIDED NOT TO PROCEED WITH ITS POTENTIAL INITIAL OFFERING AT CURRENT TIME DUE TO MARKET CONDITIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)