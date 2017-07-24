BRIEF-Core Laboratories Q2 profit of 52 cents/shr

July 24 (Reuters) - Core Laboratories Nv:

* Core Laboratories NV - q2 2017 revenue of $163.9 million, up 4 pct sequentially from its q1 2017 revenue

* Core Laboratories NV qtrly earnings per diluted share of $0.51

* Core Laboratories NV qtrly ex-fx eps of $0.52

* Core Laboratories - core projects q3 2017 revenue of approximately $165.5 million to $170 million

* Core Laboratories - projects operating income in q3 is expected to range between $30.9 million and $33.5 million

* Core Laboratories nv - eps for q3 is expected to range between $0.54 and $0.56

* Core Laboratories - q3 2017 fcf is expected to exceed net income

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $168.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $179.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S