BRIEF-Core Laboratories qtrly ‍revenue $166.2 mln vs $143.5 mln

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Core Laboratories NV:
* Core Laboratories NV qtrly revenue $166.2 million versus $143.5 million
* Core Laboratories NV - qtrly earnings per share $0.48
* Core Laboratories NV - eps for q4 2017 is expected to be approximately $0.58
* Core Laboratories NV sees Q4 2017 revenue of approximately $171.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $171.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $161.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2zKLN0Z) Further company coverage: