BRIEF-Core-Mark Q3 non-gaap EPS $0.37 excluding items

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Core-mark Holding Company Inc:
* Core-Mark announces third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.37 excluding items
* Q3 sales $4.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.3 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says annual net sales for 2017 are expected to be between $15.7 billion and $15.8 billion
* Says company expects adjusted EBITDA to be between $152 million and $156 million for fy17
* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - diluted earnings per share for 2017 are estimated to be between $0.93 and $0.97
* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc- capital expenditure estimates for 2017 are expected to be approximately $50 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.24, revenue view $15.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Core-Mark Holding Company - dividend increased to $0.10 per share quarterly
* Core-Mark Holding Company - qtrly diluted eps excluding lifo expense, a non-gaap financial measure, were $0.37
