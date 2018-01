BRIEF-Core-Mark Updates 2017 Outlook And Provides 2018 Guidance

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Core-Mark Holding Company Inc:

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.19, REVENUE VIEW $15.77 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $16.90 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $30 MILLION

* CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY - FOR 2017, EXPECTS DILUTED EPS, EXCLUDING LIFO EXPENSE (NON-GAAP), TO BE REPORTED BETWEEN $0.94 AND $1.01/DILUTED SHARE

* CORE-MARK UPDATES 2017 OUTLOOK AND PROVIDES 2018 GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $16.6 BILLION TO $16.8 BILLION

* SEES FY 2017 SALES $15.7 BILLION

* SEES FY 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.66 TO $0.73

* CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY - ESTIMATES TAX BENEFIT BETWEEN $8 MILLION AND $10 MILLION, OR $0.17 TO $0.21 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2017

* - DILUTED EARNINGS PER-SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $0.84 AND $1.00

* CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY - ‍ KEY ASSUMPTIONS FOR UPDATED PROJECTIONS ARE EXPECTED TAX RATE OF 36.0%, $20 MILLION IN LIFO EXPENSE,

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.40 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CORE-MARK - ‍EXPECTS TO REALIZE A NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE OF ABOUT $18 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017 RELATED TO TERMINATION OF ITS LEGACY PENSION PLAN

* - SEES 2018 DILUTED PER-SHARE EXCLUDING LIFO EXPENSE BETWEEN $1.13 AND $1.29

* CORE-MARK - 2018 ‍EPS ESTIMATES ASSUME A TAX RATE OF 25 PERCENT BASED ON PRELIMINARY ASSESSMENT OF NEW TAX LEGISLATION