FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CoreCivic Q2 FFO per share $0.59
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 7, 2017 / 9:05 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-CoreCivic Q2 FFO per share $0.59

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Corecivic Inc

* CoreCivic reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.59

* Q2 FFO per share $0.59

* Q2 revenue $436.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $438.7 million

* Sees Q3 diluted EPS $0.32 to $0.33

* Sees Q3 FFO per diluted share $0.51 to $0.53

* Sees Q3 normalized FFO per diluted share $0.52 to $0.54

* CoreCivic Inc sees full year 2017 FFO per diluted share $2.28 to $2.33

* CoreCivic Inc sees full year 2017 normalized ffo per diluted share $2.31 to $2.35

* FY 2017 FFO per share view $2.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Corecivic inc - during 2017, expect to invest approximately $67.0 million to $75.0 million in capital expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.