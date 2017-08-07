BRIEF-CoreCivic Q2 FFO per share $0.59

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Corecivic Inc

* CoreCivic reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.59

* Q2 FFO per share $0.59

* Q2 revenue $436.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $438.7 million

* Sees Q3 diluted EPS $0.32 to $0.33

* Sees Q3 FFO per diluted share $0.51 to $0.53

* Sees Q3 normalized FFO per diluted share $0.52 to $0.54

* CoreCivic Inc sees full year 2017 FFO per diluted share $2.28 to $2.33

* CoreCivic Inc sees full year 2017 normalized ffo per diluted share $2.31 to $2.35

* FY 2017 FFO per share view $2.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Corecivic inc - during 2017, expect to invest approximately $67.0 million to $75.0 million in capital expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: