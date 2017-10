Oct 20 (Reuters) -

* Corelogic estimates total insured loss in united states for hurricane nate of $650mln to $1.35 billion

* Corelogic estimates insured wind damage loss to property in united states from hurricane nate of $500 million to $1 billion, flood loss of $150-350 million (Reporting By Suzanne Barlyn, writing by Carolyn Cohn)