FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 days ago
BRIEF-Corelogic Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.72
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
Irish PM calls for "unique solutions" to UK-EU ties
Irish PM calls for "unique solutions" to UK-EU ties
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2017 / 9:02 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Corelogic Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.72

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Corelogic Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.72

* Q2 earnings per share $0.48 from continuing operations

* Corelogic Inc - Q2 reported revenues totaled $474 million compared with $500 million in same 2016 period

* Corelogic Inc - ‍company enhances 2017 financial guidance ranges and raises share repurchase target 10% - SEC filing​

* Corelogic Inc sees FY2017 revenue $1.84 billion - $1.88 billion

* Corelogic Inc sees 2017 adjusted EPS between $2.20/share to $2.40/share

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.28, revenue view $1.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $479.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Corelogic Inc - company is also increasing its full year stock repurchase target by 10% to 3.3 million shares. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.