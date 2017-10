Oct 25 (Reuters) - CoreLogic Inc:

* CoreLogic reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.72

* Q3 earnings per share $0.36 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $483 million versus i/b/e/s view $489 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CoreLogic Inc - ‍company raises full-year 2017 share repurchase target by 10%​