BRIEF-CoreLogic to acquire Mercury Network

June 6 (Reuters) - Corelogic Inc

* Corelogic to acquire Mercury Network

* Corelogic inc - acquisition of Mercury Network expected to be accretive to adjusted eps, provide organic growth synergies to co on a go forward basis

* Mercury network will continue to be headquartered in oklahoma city, oklahoma

* Corelogic inc - concurrently with entry into purchase agreement, company has acquired a 45 percent passive minority stake in mercury network

* Corelogic - entered into agreement to purchase valuation technology and appraisal management platform provider mercury network from serent capital