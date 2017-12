BRIEF-CorEnergy Agrees To Acquire Outstanding Minority Interest In Its Pinedale LGS

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc :

* CORENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OUTSTANDING MINORITY INTEREST IN ITS PINEDALE LGS AND A UTILITIES ENERGY SERVICE CONTRACT FOR FORT LEONARD WOOD

* CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST INC - AGREED TO PURCHASE 18.95% EQUITY INTEREST IN ITS PINEDALE LIQUIDS GATHERING SYSTEM FOR $32.8 MILLION

* CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST - ‍TRANSACTIONS WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO NET INCOME, ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS​

* CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE - PRUDENTIAL TO PROVIDE $41 MILLION OF ASSET LEVEL DEBT FINANCING, WHICH WILL BE USED TO PAY OFF PINEDALE, LP CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE

* CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST INC - NEW DEBT FINANCING PROVIDED BY PRUDENTIAL WILL BE A FIXED RATE 5-YEAR TERM LOAN FACILITY

* CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST INC - CO WILL USE PRO-RATA PROCEEDS FROM REPAYMENT OF CREDIT FACILITY TO FUND PURCHASE OF PRUDENTIAL‘S EQUITY INTEREST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: