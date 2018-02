Jan 30 (Reuters) - Impax Laboratories Inc:

* COREPHARMA, LLC ACQUIRED BY INVESTOR GROUP

* COREPHARMA, LLC - FINANCIAL TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* COREPHARMA, LLC - VITHAL DHADUK HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS PRESIDENT AND CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO

* COREPHARMA, LLC - ‍EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, ARPIT PATEL HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CEO OF CO, TO ALSO BECOME MEMBER OF BOARD OF CO