FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 days ago
BRIEF-CoreSite reports 22.7 pct rise in Q2 revenue
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 11:25 AM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-CoreSite reports 22.7 pct rise in Q2 revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - CoreSite Realty Corp-

* CoreSite reports second-quarter 2017 financial results reflecting revenue growth of 23% year over year

* Q2 revenue rose 22.7 percent to $117.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $4.39 to $4.47

* Q2 FFO per share $1.10

* CoreSite Realty says ‍increasing its 2017 guidance of net income attributable to common shares to a range of $1.78 to $1.86 per diluted share​

* Says ‍increasing its 2017 guidance of ffo per diluted share and unit to a range of $4.39 to $4.47​

* Q2 FFO per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $4.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $117.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.