Feb 14 (Reuters) - Coresite Realty Corp:

* CORESITE TO EXPAND CHICAGO DATA CENTER CAMPUS

* CORESITE REALTY - ACQUIRED TWO-ACRE LAND PARCEL IN DOWNTOWN CHICAGO, ON WHICH EXPECTS TO BUILD CH2

* CORESITE REALTY - CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO COMMENCE CONSTRUCTION ON CH2 AT END OF 2018 OR BEGINNING OF 2019

* CORESITE REALTY CORP - EXPECTS TO CONSTRUCT BUILDING IN THREE PHASES WITH A TOTAL ESTIMATED COST OF $190 MILLION TO $210 MILLION AT FULL BUILD-OUT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: