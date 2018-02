Feb 27 (Reuters) - Corestate Capital Holding SA:

* DGAP-NEWS: CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.: CORESTATE ACQUIRES 257 NEW APARTMENTS IN BERLIN AND DRESDEN

* ‍TOTAL TRANSACTION VOLUME IS IN TWO-DIGIT MILLION EURO RANGE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)