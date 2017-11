Nov 21 (Reuters) - Corestate Capital Holding Sa’s bookrunner:

* SAYS OFFERING REVISED RANGE WITH COUPON: 1.75% - 1.375%, PREMIUM: 25.0% - 27.5% ‍​

* SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED THROUGHOUT THE REVISED RANGE ON THE EUR 200 MILLION DEAL SIZE‍​ Further company coverage: