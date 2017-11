Nov 21 (Reuters) - BOOKRUNNER:

* BLOCK TRADE - CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA: BOOKRUNNER SAYS INVESTORS WITH ORDERS NOT AT A COUPON OF 1.375% AND A PREMIUM OF 27.5% ARE LIKELY TO MISS‍​

* BLOCK TRADE - CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA: BOOKRUNNER SAYS FINAL DEAL SIZE OF EUR200 MILLION, BOOKS CLOSING IN 30MINS Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)