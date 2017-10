Sept 20 (Reuters) - CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA

* ‍FREE FLOAT IS EXPANDED BY 14%​

* ‍RALPH WINTER, FOUNDER OF CORESTATE AND CHRISTOF MEYER LAUNCHED AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS OF, EACH, 1.5 MILLION SHARES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)