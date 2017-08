July 18 (Reuters) - Corium International Inc:

* Corium presents clinical results from pilot bioequivalence study of corplex donepezil transdermal system at Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2017

* Corium International Inc - Corium is planning to start its pivotal be study later this year

* Corium International Inc - remains on track to file a section 505(B)(2) new drug application (NDA) for product candidate in 2018