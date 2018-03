March 1 (Reuters) - Corium International Inc:

* CORIUM PRICES OFFERING OF $100 MILLION OF 5% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES

* CORIUM INTERNATIONAL - PRICED OFFERING OF $100 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025 IN A PRIVATE OFFERING​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: