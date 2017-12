Dec 11 (Reuters) - Cormedix Inc:

* CORMEDIX SAYS ‍ENTERED AMENDMENT TO REGISTRATION RIGHTS AGREEMENT BY AND BETWEEN CO, ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES LP, ELLIOTT INTERNATIONAL LP​ - SEC FILING

* SAYS‍ AMENDMENT AMENDS DEFINITION OF "EFFECTIVENESS DEADLINE" TO A DAY 90 DAYS AFTER CO GETS DEMAND NOTICE FOR REGISTRATION OF SECURITIES Source text: (bit.ly/2nR8ezG) Further company coverage: