FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Cornerstone to acquire shares of Solgold PLC
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 19, 2017 / 4:57 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Cornerstone to acquire shares of Solgold PLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc

* Cornerstone to acquire shares of solgold plc

* Agreed to acquire 78.2 million ordinary shares of Solgold PLC from multiple parties

* Rosseau agreed not to divest more than 2.5% of outstanding shares of cornerstone to any one party without consent of co

* Agreed to acquire ordinary shares of solgold in exchange for 120.8 million common shares of cornerstone

* Rosseau will receive 81.2 million common shares, representing 19.3% of Cornerstone

* Subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, Solgold will own 85% of equity of Ensa, co will own remaining 15% of Ensa

* Solgold PLC is funding 100% of exploration at Cascabel and is operator of project

* For as long as Rosseau owns over 10% of outstanding shares of co, rosseau is entitled to appoint director to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.