BRIEF-Cornerstone to spin off non-Cascabel assets

July 13 (Reuters) - Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc :

* Cornerstone to spin off non-cascabel assets and to re-name as Cascabel Gold & Copper Inc; Greg Chamandy to join board as chairman

* ‍Board evaluating transfer to spinco of co's interest in generative exploration JV with Ecuadorian state mining co Enami EP ​

* Cornerstone shareholders will receive shares of Spinco on a pro rata basis​

* Spinco will own drill ready Caña Brava, Bella Maria, Vetas Grandes and Bramaderos properties in Ecuador​

* ‍Spinco to also own Miocene property in Chile, in addition to co's generative exploration databases for Ecuador and chile​