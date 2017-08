Aug 4 (Reuters) - Corning Inc

* Corning Inc - ‍has priced ¥78 billion in yen-denominated senior notes​

* Corning-‍ offering consists of ¥21billion of 0.698% senior notes due 2024, ¥47 billion of 0.992% senior notes due 2027, ¥10 billion of 1.583% senior notes due 2037​