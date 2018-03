Feb 28 (Reuters) - Corporation Bank:

* CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM REGARDING RAMNANDI ESTATES PVT LTD ‍​

* SAYS ACCOUNTS OF RAMNANDI ESTATES HAVE TURNED NPA ON SEPT 3, 2016

* SAYS COMPLAINT BEEN LODGED WITH CBI, RANCHI Source text - bit.ly/2ovDVfO Further company coverage: