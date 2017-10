(Corrects headline, first bullet to show CEO doesn’t rule out asset purchases, not asset sales)

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank CEO during conference call

* Says doesn’t rule out asset purchases if they create value for shareholders

* Asked about possible interest in Deutsche Hypo, says won’t take part in speculation

* Says has no indication that the German government no longer wants its 20 percent stake Further company coverage: