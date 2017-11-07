FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Corridor Resources ‍to commence controlled source electromagnetic survey over Old Harry prospect​
November 7, 2017 / 1:37 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Corridor Resources ‍to commence controlled source electromagnetic survey over Old Harry prospect​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Corridor Resources Inc

* Corridor Resources Inc - ‍commencement of controlled source electromagnetic survey over Old Harry prospect​

* Corridor Resources - ‍CSEM program, being undertaken by third-party service provider, is expected to commence in coming days & be completed by mid-Nov​

* Corridor Resources Inc - ‍corridor expects final processing and interpretation of CSEM data to be completed in Q1 of 2018​

* Corridor Resources Inc - ‍planned CSEM data program approved by Canada-Newfoundland offshore petroleum board​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

