BRIEF-Corridor Resources ‍to commence controlled source electromagnetic survey over Old Harry prospect​

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Corridor Resources Inc
* Corridor Resources Inc - commencement of controlled source electromagnetic survey over Old Harry prospect
* Corridor Resources - CSEM program, being undertaken by third-party service provider, is expected to commence in coming days & be completed by mid-Nov
* Corridor Resources Inc - corridor expects final processing and interpretation of CSEM data to be completed in Q1 of 2018
* Corridor Resources Inc - planned CSEM data program approved by Canada-Newfoundland offshore petroleum board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: