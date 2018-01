Jan 9 (Reuters) - CORTLAND PARTNERS

* CORTLAND PARTNERS- JV TO RENOVATE 8000 TO 10,000 CLASS B MULTIFAMILY UNITS IN U.S. GIC, CCIB TO EACH OWN A 45 PERCENT, CORTLAND OWNING 10 PERCENT

* CORTLAND PARTNERS- FORMED JOINT VENTURE WITH GIC AND CANADIAN PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD WITH A TARGETED EQUITY AMOUNT OF $550 MILLION Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)