Dec 22 (Reuters) - Corvel Corp:

* CORVEL CORP SAYS ON DEC 21, RICHARD SCHWEPPE ANNOUNCED HIS DECISION TO RETIRE AS CFO, EFFECTIVE ON JAN 1, 2018 - SEC FILING

* CORVEL CORP - APPOINTED KEN CRAGUN AS CFO TO BE EFFECTIVE ON JANUARY 1, 2018