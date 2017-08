BRIEF-Corvex Management LP reports 7.6 pct stake in Energen Corp as of June 26

June 28 (Reuters) - Energen Corp

* Corvex Management LP - On June 27, delivered a letter to Energen Corp's board of directors - SEC Filing

* Corvex Management LP - In letter, expressed disappointment with Energen's decision to continue with status quo business plan without conducting road show with shareholders

* Corvex Management LP - In letter, believe Energen did not conduct substantive review of alternatives to maximize shareholder value

* Corvex Management LP - In letter, urge Energen board to re-examine conclusions as to best direction for co after receiving feedback from shareholders

* Corvex Management LP reports 7.6 percent stake in Energen Corp as of June 26 versus 6.6 percent stake as of June 14 Source text: [bit.ly/2tXzlbs] Further company coverage: