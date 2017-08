Aug 3 (Reuters) - Energen Corp-

* Corvex Management LP reports 9.8 percent stake in Energen Corp as of August 3, 2017 - sec filing‍​

* Corvex Management LP had previously reported a ‍​8.8 percent stake in Energen Corp as of July 18, 2017 - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2vukFnk) Further company coverage: