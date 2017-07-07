FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Corvus Gold says completed a CAD $4.65M private placement with Coeur Mining
July 7, 2017 / 12:13 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Corvus Gold says completed a CAD $4.65M private placement with Coeur Mining

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Corvus Gold Inc

* Corvus gold adds coeur mining as strategic investor with option for increasing ownership

* Corvus gold - completed cad $4.65m private placement with coeur mining at cad $0.75 per share, representing 6.23% of issued and outstanding shares

* Corvus gold inc- proceeds will be used to advance corvus gold's new mother lode project over next 6 months

* Corvus gold inc- coeur also has option to complete a second private placement financing with corvus gold for an additional cad $4.65 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

