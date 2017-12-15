BRIEF-COSCO SHIPPING Technology to acquire stake in five firms for 155.8 mln yuan

Dec 15(Reuters) - COSCO SHIPPING Technology Co Ltd

* Says it will acquire 100 percent stake in Beijing-based internet firm, information technology firm, network technology services firm, Shenzhen-based COSCONET SHIPPING TECHNOLOGY CO LTD respectively, and it will acquire 40 percent stake in Shanghai-based information technology firm

* Says acquisition price is 155.8 million yuan in total

* Previous news was disclosed on Aug. 9

