Jan 24 (Reuters) - Cosmo Lady China Holdings Co Ltd :

* ‍EXPECTED THAT PROFIT FOR YEAR WOULD INCREASE BY APPROXIMATELY 28 PCT TO 35 PCT​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPLEMENTATION OF A NUMBER OF MEASURES BY CO DURING YEAR TO TIGHTEN COST CONTROLS

* ‍EXPECTED THAT REVENUE FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR HAS IMPROVED BY APPROXIMATELY 5 PCT TO 9 PCT​