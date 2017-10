Oct 25 (Reuters) - COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV:

* WITH FUJIFILM ESTABLISH DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR ELEVIEW® FOR EUROPE & SOUTH AFRICA​

* ‍ELEVIEW® AGREEMENT PROVIDES COSMO WITH A 45% SHARE OF GROSS REVENUES (INCLUDING COGS)​ Source text - bit.ly/2iAp5EV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)