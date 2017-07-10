FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Cost of car ownership expected to rise 1-2 pct in 2017-18 - India auto industry body exec
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 10, 2017 / 7:26 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Cost of car ownership expected to rise 1-2 pct in 2017-18 - India auto industry body exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures :

* India auto industry body exec says abrupt policy changes continue to affect long term sustainable growth of industry

* India auto industry body exec says in terms of fy18 outlook, lower inflation, pent up demand will support consumption

* India auto industry body exec-key concerns include high GST cess on hybrid vehicles, changes in policy environment which will affect profitability of carmakers

* India auto industry body exec says cost of car ownership expected to rise 1-2 percent in 2017-18 due to higher fuel, insurance costs

* India auto industry body exec says government willing to review high gst cess on hybrid vehicles

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.