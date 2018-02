Feb 27 (Reuters) - Costa Group Holdings Ltd:

* H1 REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $489.3 MILLION VERSUS $445.5 MILLION

* DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 5.0 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE, FULLY FRANKED​

* H1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE $66.2 MILLION VERSUS $15.9 MILLION

* PROJECTING NPAT (PRE-SGARA AND MATERIAL ITEMS) GROWTH OF ABOUT 25 PERCENT FOR FULL YEAR

* FY EARNINGS TO BE MORE HEAVILY WEIGHTED TO SECOND HALF