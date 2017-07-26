BRIEF-Costar Group Q2 earnings per share $0.68

July 26 (Reuters) - Costar Group Inc
* Costar Group announces second quarter revenue growth of 15% and sales booking growth of 39% year-over-year, raises full year earnings and revenue guidance
* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share about $1.09 to $1.15
* Q2 earnings per share $0.68
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue about $243 million to $245 million
* Q2 revenue $237 million versus I/B/E/S view $234.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $954 million to $960 million
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.86
* Company-Wide net bookings were $37 million in Q2 of 2017
* "raising our full year 2017 revenue and earnings guidance"
* For full year of 2017, company expects non-GAAP net income per diluted share in a range of approximately $4.42 to $4.52
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.37, revenue view $950.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.20, revenue view $242.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S