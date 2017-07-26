FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
BRIEF-Costar Group Q2 earnings per share $0.68
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 26, 2017 / 9:01 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Costar Group Q2 earnings per share $0.68

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Costar Group Inc

* Costar Group announces second quarter revenue growth of 15% and sales booking growth of 39% year-over-year, raises full year earnings and revenue guidance

* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share about $1.09 to $1.15

* Q2 earnings per share $0.68

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue about $243 million to $245 million

* Q2 revenue $237 million versus I/B/E/S view $234.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $954 million to $960 million

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.86

* Company-Wide net bookings were $37 million in Q2 of 2017

* "raising our full year 2017 revenue and earnings guidance"

* For full year of 2017, company expects non-GAAP net income per diluted share in a range of approximately $4.42 to $4.52

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.37, revenue view $950.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.20, revenue view $242.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.