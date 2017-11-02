FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Costco reports net sales of $10.02 bln for October 2017​
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 2, 2017 / 5:24 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Costco reports net sales of $10.02 bln for October 2017​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp

* U.S. comparable sales up 7.0% for October 2017​

* ‍Reported net sales of $10.02 billion for month of October​

* Total comparable sales up ‍7.5% for October 2017​

* ‍U.S. comparable sales for October excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange up 5.9 percent​

* Costco - total comparable sales for October 2017 excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange up 5.6%​

* ‍October net sales increased 10.1 percent from $9.11 billion during similar period last year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:


