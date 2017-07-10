BRIEF-Cotiviti Holdings entered into definitive agreement to acquire Rowdmap

July 10 (Reuters) - Cotiviti Holdings Inc:

* Cotiviti announces agreement to purchase Rowdmap, Inc.

* Cotiviti Holdings Inc - entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Rowdmap, Inc.

* Pursuant to definitive agreement, Cotiviti will pay $70 million in cash, subject to certain adjustments

* Cotiviti Holdings Inc - intends to issue an aggregate of approximately 800,000 shares of restricted common stock to certain employees of Rowdmap

* Transaction is not subject to a financing condition

* Cotiviti Holdings Inc - on a non-gaap adjusted net income basis, acquisition is expected to be neutral to full year 2017 results and accretive in 2018.

* Cotiviti Holdings - due to equity incentives, impact of purchase accounting, on a gaap net income basis deal is not expected to be accretive in 2017 or 2018

* Cotiviti intends to fund entire purchase price of the transaction with available liquidity

* Cotiviti intends to fund entire purchase price of the transaction with available liquidity