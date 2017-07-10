FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Cotiviti Holdings entered into definitive agreement to acquire Rowdmap
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 10, 2017 / 8:47 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Cotiviti Holdings entered into definitive agreement to acquire Rowdmap

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Cotiviti Holdings Inc:

* Cotiviti announces agreement to purchase Rowdmap, Inc.

* Cotiviti Holdings Inc - entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Rowdmap, Inc.

* Pursuant to definitive agreement, Cotiviti will pay $70 million in cash, subject to certain adjustments

* Cotiviti Holdings Inc - intends to issue an aggregate of approximately 800,000 shares of restricted common stock to certain employees of Rowdmap

* Transaction is not subject to a financing condition

* Cotiviti Holdings Inc - on a non-gaap adjusted net income basis, acquisition is expected to be neutral to full year 2017 results and accretive in 2018.

* Cotiviti Holdings - due to equity incentives, impact of purchase accounting, on a gaap net income basis deal is not expected to be accretive in 2017 or 2018

* Cotiviti intends to fund entire purchase price of the transaction with available liquidity

* Cotiviti Holdings Inc - on a non-gaap adjusted net income basis, acquisition is expected to be neutral to full year 2017 results and accretive in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.