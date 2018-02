BRIEF-Cotiviti Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.74

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Cotiviti Holdings Inc:

* COTIVITI ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.74

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 5 PERCENT TO $176.7 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.47

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.43, REVENUE VIEW $179.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IN A RANGE OF $740 MILLION TO $775 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN A RANGE OF $295 MILLION TO $310 MILLION

* COTIVITI HOLDINGS - Q4 NET INCOME WAS FAVORABLY IMPACTED BY INCREASE IN TOTAL REVENUE, $45.0 MILLION NET TAX BENEFIT AS A RESULT OF TAX REFORM

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $761.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: